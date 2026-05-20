Murfreesboro Discovery School students and transit system team up to bring Little Free Libraries to bus stops

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Third graders at Discovery School partnered with Murfreesboro Transit to install Little Free Libraries at the city's Transit Center and two bus shelters, expanding book access for residents who rely on public transportation.

Murfreesboro City Schools, Discovery School and Murfreesboro Transit marked the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 19 at the Murfreesboro Transit Center, located at 324 New Salem Hwy.

The project grew out of Discovery School's third-grade first-quarter Project-Based Learning experience. While studying access to books around the world, students explored how transportation systems can connect people to resources. The class mapped Murfreesboro Transit routes and learned basic coding by programming Ozobots to "deliver" books along those routes.

"This project is a powerful example of what happens when students are encouraged to think about real-world challenges," Dr. Caitlin Bullard, principal of Discovery School, said. "The students saw a need and worked together with their teacher and families to make a difference."

Assistant Transportation Director Russ Brashear said the partnership aligns directly with the transit system's mission.

"When City staff members suggested the idea of locating Little Libraries at the Transit Center and along Murfreesboro Transit bus routes, we couldn't be more supportive," Brashear said. "As a service to low-and moderate-income residents who rely on public transportation, this project perfectly aligns with our mission."

In addition to the Little Free Library at the Murfreesboro Transit Center, 2 additional libraries are being installed at the bus shelter on Memorial Boulevard in front of Walmart and the bus shelter on Innsbrooke Boulevard adjacent to Kroger.

Discovery School is an academic magnet school within Murfreesboro City Schools serving students in kindergarten through fifth grade. The school is a Tennessee Reward School and a recipient of the National Blue Ribbon School distinction. It was recently redesignated as a Tennessee-designated STEAM school by the Tennessee Department of Education and the Tennessee Science Innovation Network.

Little Free Library was first initiated in St. Paul, Minnesota. Its mission is to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers and expanding book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Library-exchange boxes.

The Murfreesboro Transit Center opened to the public with new routes on Sept. 8, 2025.