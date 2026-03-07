Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Murfreesboro man indicted on minor exploitation, privacy charges

WTVF, FILE photo
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Murfreesboro man has been indicted following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI agents said the investigation into Justin Holder, 45, began on May 1, 2025, at the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones.

According to the TBI, a Rutherford County Grand Jury returned indictments Wednesday charging Holder with one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of disseminating unlawful photographs, two counts of unlawful exposure with intent to cause emotional distress, and four counts of unlawful photographing in violation of privacy.

Authorities said Holder turned himself in at the Rutherford County Jail on Friday afternoon. He posted a $75,000 bond and was later released.

