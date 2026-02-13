MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro Police are encouraging the community to register the AED's they have on-site.
The registry allows local businesses, churches, schools, and community members to voluntarily register.
“This helps us save time, and when someone’s heart stops; every second counts,” said MEC Director Seth Russell. “If we know there’s an AED close by, we can guide callers to have someone retrieve it immediately.”
Registration is free and you can do so by downloading the PulsePoint AED app or at pulsepoint.org.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
The aftermath of the historic ice storm will be felt for a long time by many, but what looked like a hopeless situation for one small business owner proved to be quite the opposite. This community would not let her fail. Patsy Montesinos shares the story with a truly happy ending.
- Carrie Sharp