MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro Police are encouraging the community to register the AED's they have on-site.

The registry allows local businesses, churches, schools, and community members to voluntarily register.

“This helps us save time, and when someone’s heart stops; every second counts,” said MEC Director Seth Russell. “If we know there’s an AED close by, we can guide callers to have someone retrieve it immediately.”

Registration is free and you can do so by downloading the PulsePoint AED app or at pulsepoint.org.