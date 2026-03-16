Murfreesboro police creates safe exchange zone for transactions with strangers

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro police are reminding residents about a safe exchange zone at their station after a neighbor was robbed at gunpoint this winter trying to sell jewelry online.

The Murfreesboro Police Department has set up a Safe Exchange Zone outside its station on Highland Avenue for people who buy and sell goods on platforms like Facebook Marketplace, eBay, and Craigslist.

The zone is monitored by video surveillance and is designed to give people a secure place to complete transactions with strangers.

Murfreesboro Police Department’s Sgt. Mike Turner said the zone exists to protect residents from the risks that can come with meeting unknown buyers or sellers.

"It's here for people who may buy and sell goods that they may list on Facebook Marketplace or eBay," Turner said. "It's just a place for them to come that's safer than, say, going to someone's home that you don't know who they are."

Turner said the reminder comes after a Murfreesboro resident was robbed at gunpoint while attempting to sell jewelry online. The buyers had asked the seller to meet at a private home.

If something goes wrong during a transaction at the safe exchange zone, Turner said help is close by.

"Either talk to our dispatchers through our camera system and microphone we have, or actually enter into the building and get somebody from the front desk to alert the officers," Turner said.

For larger items that are difficult to transport, Turner acknowledged there is no perfect solution.

He said asking a friend to help transport the item to a safe zone is one way to minimize the risk.

For those who cannot make it to the station, Turner recommends completing transactions at a busy public location, such as a convenience store, and during daylight hours.

Even within the safe exchange zone, Turner said residents should trust their instincts.

"You may just get that feeling in the pit of your stomach, something's not right with this... then you should leave," Turner said.

Safe exchange zones like this one are available in many communities, often located at police stations.

Click here to try to locate a safe exchange zone in your area.

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