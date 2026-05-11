Murfreesboro police investigating fatal pedestrian crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Murfreesboro Police Department’s Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash that happened over the weekend.

Police said the crash occurred around 11:12 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of New Salem Highway and Veterans Parkway.

According to preliminary findings, 44-year-old Joshua Dodson of Eagleville was struck by a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old woman.

Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services transported Dodson to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

FACT continues to investigate.