Murfreesboro woman charged with threat to murder Senator Marsha Blackburn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 22-year-old Murfreesboro woman has been charged after reportedly making a threat to murder U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn.
She was charged with making a threat to murder a federal official with the intent to impede, intimidate, and interfere with U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn while she was engaged in the performance of her official duties.
According to court documents, on Friday, May 30, 2025, Penelope R. Convertino left the following message on Senator Blackburns Nashville satellite Senate office voicemail.
“My name is mother**ker and I’m gonna kill Marsha Blackburn. I’m gonna shoot her with a gun. I’m gonna blow up her head on national TV. She will literally have brains splattered behind her because she will not be a person. She will be a dead f**king body.”
Convertino was arrested earlier today by FBI agents.
If convicted, Convertino faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.
