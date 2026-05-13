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New traffic signal at John Bragg Hwy., Lyons Farm Pkwy. in Murfreesboro to go live May 18

John Bragg Hwy Traffic Signal_01.jpg
City of Murfreesboro, Tennessee
New traffic signal on John Bragg Hwy.
John Bragg Hwy Traffic Signal_01.jpg
Posted

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new traffic signal at the intersection of John Bragg Highway and Lyons Farm Parkway in Murfreesboro will be fully operational Monday, May 18, at about 10 a.m.

City traffic engineers placed the signal in flashing mode Monday, May 11, to give drivers time to adjust before it begins normal operation.

The city said Lennar Homes paid for the new signal as part of the Farmhouse Downs Subdivision development on Murfreesboro’s east side.

Traffic signals are installed based on standards in the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices, a federal and state-adopted guide for traffic control installations. The city said it applies those standards, including required signal warrant studies, when deciding whether an intersection justifies a new traffic signal.

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