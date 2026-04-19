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Nightly I-24 lane closures continue in Rutherford County from Davidson Co. line to Baker Road

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TDOT
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RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Drivers can expect continued nightly lane closures on Interstate 24 in both directions from the Davidson County line to Baker Road as crews continue resurfacing work, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

The work is part of TDOT’s I-24 resurfacing project and is included in the agency’s three-year Pavement Plan.

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