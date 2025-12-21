One dead, one injured in shooting at juvenile birthday party in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A shooting during a juvenile birthday party late Saturday night left one person dead and another injured at a Smyrna event venue, officials said.

Officers with the Smyrna Police Department were called to Lara’s Event Center on Nissan Drive around 11 p.m. About 50 people were inside the building at the time of the party, the majority of them juveniles.

Authorities said an altercation broke out inside the venue and escalated when a juvenile discharged a firearm multiple times. Two people were struck. One victim, who was not involved in the altercation, was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. A second victim was struck multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the juvenile suspect, from La Vergne, was located outside the building and taken into custody. Investigators reported the firearm involved had been reported stolen from the Nashville area.

Witnesses were interviewed and security video from the venue was reviewed. The juvenile suspect was taken to a juvenile detention center. The investigation remains ongoing.

