Police say Murfreesboro mother of four was killed by ex-boyfriend after moving to escape domestic abuse

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 26-year-old mother of four was found dead inside her Murfreesboro home, and her ex-boyfriend is now charged with her murder.

David Ivy, 27, is charged with first-degree homicide, unlawful possession of a weapon while committing a dangerous felony, and especially aggravated burglary. Ivy is being held on a $700,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set for June 22 in General Sessions Court.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ivy at a residence on Steelson Court after he told family members he had been involved in a domestic incident, according to sheriff’s officials. Deputies found Ivy around 10:15 a.m. Thursday threatening to take his own life, and he was taken into custody.

As deputies investigated, they learned Ivy's girlfriend lived on Tinnell Court in Murfreesboro. Deputies and Murfreesboro Police Department officers responded to the residence and found Hannah Jackson dead.

The Murfreesboro Police Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation with assistance from the sheriff's office.

Hannah had recently moved into the new home to escape domestic violence and build a safer life for her family. She was working full-time, attending school, and raising four young children.

Her family said she was trying to get the code on her front door changed, but it never happened.

"He used his code, and he came in, and that was, didn't even give him my, she didn't have a fight, she didn't even have a chance," her mother, Danielle Jackson, said.

Hannah's family is mourning the loss of a devoted mother and sharing her story in hopes of protecting others from a similar fate.

"I just want to start off by saying that Hannah was amazing. She was an amazing mother, sister, daughter, friend, and overall person," her brother, Elijah, said, reading a statement from his brother, Andrew.

"My precious granddaughter, Hannah, loves her children more than herself. They always came first," Elijah said, reading a statement from their grandmother, Michelle Wanzo.

Her family said she would give and help others anytime she could, and her mother and brother said her smile and laughter filled any room with joy.

"She was just such a good person and always cared for others. It was never about her. It was never 'Can you help me?'" Elijah said.

Her family said Hannah was finally setting boundaries and starting a new chapter for herself and her children.

"She says, 'it's going to be hard, but it's going to be worth it. I'm so happy,'" Danielle said.

Now, through unimaginable grief, her loved ones are focused on making sure Hannah is remembered for who she was, and they hope her story encourages others in dangerous situations to seek help before it is too late.

"But if you ever need anything, just go to the police. Go to somebody you love. Seek help," Elijah said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-356-6767 for free, confidential support 24/7.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

