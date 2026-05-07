Police seek information after dog dragged about 600 yards, seriously injured in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rutherford County investigators are asking for the public’s help after a dog suffered serious injuries while being dragged from a pickup truck Tuesday night.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the dog was dragged about 600 yards on Burleson Lane near Justice Drive between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff’s Detective Andrew Quintal said the dog was attached to the truck by a chain or rope before it eventually broke, releasing the dog into a ditch.

“Due to the injured dog receiving serious injuries, he was transported to a local animal clinic where it received medical attention,” Quintal said.

Witnesses told deputies they saw the dog being dragged from the pickup truck, according to investigators.

Detectives and employees with Rutherford County Pet Adoption and Welfare Services are investigating the incident.

Authorities are seeking surveillance footage or additional information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or lives nearby.

Residents with home surveillance footage that may have captured the dog being dragged are asked to contact Quintal at aquintal@rcsotn.org or call 615-904-3054.