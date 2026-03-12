Police shoot suspect while responding to Smyrna road rage call

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting during a road rage response in Smyrna on Wednesday.

The Smyrna Police Department said officers responded around noon to a road rage incident at 201 S. Lowry Street. During the response, an officer-involved shooting occurred.

Police said the suspect was wounded and taken to a local hospital for treatment. No Smyrna police officers were injured.

Authorities said the scene is secure and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been notified and will lead the investigation into the shooting.