Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
NewsStateTennesseeRutherford County

Actions

Police shoot suspect while responding to Smyrna road rage call

Police
Storyblocks
Police
Posted

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting during a road rage response in Smyrna on Wednesday.

The Smyrna Police Department said officers responded around noon to a road rage incident at 201 S. Lowry Street. During the response, an officer-involved shooting occurred.

Police said the suspect was wounded and taken to a local hospital for treatment. No Smyrna police officers were injured.

Authorities said the scene is secure and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been notified and will lead the investigation into the shooting.

Tenn. mom invites son's organ recipients to do his favorite activity, dance

Here’s a beautiful story of how one mother turned her grief journey into a gathering of gratitude… and organ donation awareness.

Robb Coles highlights a special event organized by Cari Hollis – whose 26-year old son Austin died two years ago. Austin agreed to be an organ donor – and that single gesture saved multiple lives.

Cari reached out to as many recipients she could find – several of whom traveled to Nashville for an emotional celebration in Austin’s honor. One woman – whose life was saved by receiving Austin’s lungs – put it simply: “He’s my angel”.

- Rhori Johnston

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.

Real People. Real Connection. Rhori’s Listening.