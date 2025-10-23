Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Road closures in Smyrna due to CSX vehicle striking a power line

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Smyrna Police are responding to an incident near Lowry Street where a CSX vehicle struck a power line.

According to police, the vehicle struck the line, causing a fire. While the flames are slowing, the crews are remaining on scene.

Lowry Street is currently closed in both directions.
• Northbound traffic is being diverted through the Family Dollar parking lot.
• Southbound traffic is being rerouted onto Mayfield Drive.

You're asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

