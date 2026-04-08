Robbery at credit union in Murfreesboro under investigation

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Detectives are investigating a robbery Wednesday morning at Ascend Federal Credit Union on W. Clark Boulevard.

According to Murfreesboro Police, the robbery happened around 10:49 a.m. when two individuals arrived in a dark-colored Nissan Pathfinder armed with guns.

Police said the suspects approached an armored truck at the ATM, assaulted the armed guard and took an unknown amount of cash.

Officers later spotted the getaway vehicle on Old Fort Parkway, but the SUV sped away. The suspects then traveled onto Interstate 24 and exited onto Interstate 840 toward Smyrna, where officers lost sight of the vehicle.

The department’s Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating the incident.