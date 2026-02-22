Rutherford County Schools announces temporary bus route changes

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rutherford County Schools alerted parents this weekend that dozens of bus routes will not run Monday and Tuesday after a contractor lost insurance coverage.

In a message to families, spokesperson James Evans said the district uses an owner-contractor system, meaning individual contractors operate buses under agreements with the School Board. One contractor recently lost insurance coverage, making approximately 40 buses ineligible to operate until the issue is resolved.

The affected routes will not run through Tuesday as the district works with other contractors to cover as many routes as possible. Families impacted will receive additional information directly from the transportation department.

If transportation cannot be provided, the district said any related absences or tardies will be excused. Officials also warned that delays are possible across the system.

The School Board has scheduled a special-called meeting Tuesday to address the issue.

Affected bus routes:

12, 16, 27, 39, 61, 65, 75, 84, 96, 97, 100, 114, 115, 129, 130, 140, 160, 168, 176, 187, 189, 195, 199, 204, 211, 212, 215, 220, 227, 237, 244, 258, 290, 303, 309, 313, 315, 320, 323, 326, 327