Rutherford County Schools closed Wednesday

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rutherford County Schools will remain closed on Wednesday, Jan. 28, district officials announced.

The district had already closed schools Monday and Tuesday, and leaders said lingering icy conditions in parts of the county make travel unsafe, particularly for school buses.

Officials also cited extreme cold expected over the next several days. Some areas are also dealing with power outages and downed lines. Earlier Tuesday, a transformer at one high school failed and repairs are underway.

Rutherford County Schools said they are hopeful schools can reopen later this week and will provide daily updates.