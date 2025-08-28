Rutherford County Schools install new weapons detection systems to enhance student and staff safety

RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Rutherford County Schools is implementing new weapons detection systems as threats of violence against schools continue to be a concern nationwide and in Middle Tennessee.

Students at Rockvale High School lined up Thursday to be screened through the new security system, which will be operational at all district schools by Tuesday.

"Having weapons detection systems in schools was something that, if you would have asked me several years ago, that I would not have supported, but it goes down to making sure our staff and students are safe," said Jimmy Sullivan, Rutherford County director of schools.

The district's decision follows similar safety measures implemented by Metro Schools, which installed weapons detection systems at every high school after the deadly shooting at Antioch High School in January.

"When it gets closer to home, of course, that definitely heightens your sense of awareness. And we wanted to make sure that we could do everything possible to prevent tragedy in our schools," Sullivan said.

How the system works

The new machines differ from traditional metal detectors in that they are not triggered by everyday items like car keys or cellphones. Instead, they are specifically designed to detect weapons and other large metal objects.

When a student triggers the scanner, their pockets and backpacks are searched by school personnel.

"We need to make sure that our kids feel safe, and we need to make sure that our families know that we prioritize safety and security of our staff and of our students. Number one," said Claire Maxwell, Rutherford County School Board chair.

Funding and implementation

The district funded the new security equipment using a $4 million performance bonus from the state, investing more than half of those funds in the safety measure.

The weapons detection systems will also be used for after-school events, including sporting activities. Late-arriving students and all visitors must check in at the front office and pass through the scanner before entering school buildings.

"It's something that you hate to have in a school setting," Sullivan said. "But ultimately, with safety, this is just yet another way to keep our students safe."

Maxwell acknowledged the changing landscape of school security.

"Things have changed. We just need to do we can to keep our kids safe, and this is just another tool in the toolbox," Maxwell said.

