Rutherford County Schools to add weapons detection systems at athletic events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rutherford County Schools has announced they will be adding weapons detection systems at athletic events.

Starting with varsity football games in September, the district will have weapons detection systems at event entrances.

This will expand to other athletic events.

Here's what you can expect when entering now:

Items such as vapes or e-cigarettes, knives of any kind, tools, firearms, and ammunition are strictly prohibited inside stadiums and schools.

A clear bag policy will also be in effect. Approved bags include a clear plastic, PVC, or vinyl bag up to 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches, or a one-gallon clear storage bag.

You can also carry a small clutch-style purse no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. They do not allow backpacks, camera bags, diaper bags, drawstring bags, duffel bags, grocery totes, or regular purses.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.