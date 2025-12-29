Station Grill at Georgetown Park will be closing permanently on January 1

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Station Grill at Georgetown Park will be closing permanently at the end of the year.
According to the restaurant's Facebook page, the location's lease will not be renewed by the property's landlord.
The last day of business will be on January 1.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
