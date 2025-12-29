Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
18  WX Alerts
NewsStateTennesseeRutherford County

Actions

Station Grill at Georgetown Park will be closing permanently on January 1

closed - pandemic
Levi Ismail/WTVF
Experts predict it could take until 2024 for jobs to return to what they were pre-pandemic.
closed - pandemic
Posted
and last updated

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Station Grill at Georgetown Park will be closing permanently at the end of the year.

According to the restaurant's Facebook page, the location's lease will not be renewed by the property's landlord.

The last day of business will be on January 1.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Family turns tragedy into hope through 'Asher's Animals' stuffed animal donations

In this job, we have the opportunity to meet truly remarkable people. The Sullivan family has faced incredibly tough times, but time and time again, turn their grieving into giving. What an honor to tell their story.

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.