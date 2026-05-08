Stewarts Creek High student wins contest with report on Meryll Rose, gets surprise meeting

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The high school winner of a big essay got a pretty amazing prize. It just so happens, we also really like the subject of the essay.

There are lessons that come from having a routine. They know that at Stewarts Creek High with their daily news and sports broadcasts.

"My favorite part of the whole room is our LED wall," sophomore Gracie Wayne said, touring us around the studio.

There's another lesson Gracie already understands. When you're looking to go into broadcasting, or many jobs, really, you have to find your mentors.

Gracie heard the Midsouth Emmy Awards were offering the Student Spotlight Challenge. In it, students pick an industry professional.

"You had to write a 500-word report on them, about why you chose them, why they inspire you," Gracie explained.

So, who'd Gracie pick? NewsChannel 5's longtime Talk of the Town host Meryll Rose.

Hosting a show like Talk of the Town means, you have to be game for anything. You get a crazy segment idea, you say 'sure'. In her time at the station, Meryll's played hockey, sported outrageous Halloween costumes, boxed, and even done a live hula dance.

Meryll made people smile on air up until her retirement in 2023. It followed 35 years at NewsChannel 5.

Back at Stewarts Creek, Gracie rounded up some friends. They made a video.

"This is Ryman Bissinger and this is Cade Vogel," Gracie said, introducing her team.

"I wanted someone I could relate to, someone who made a difference, and someone who brought out the light in people," Gracie said in the video.

The video tied for first. That meant sophomore Gracie got to appear on the Midsouth Emmy Awards.

It was a great experience.

We had an idea.

Before the classroom broadcasts started one day, Gracie did not know I was coming by and who I was bringing with me.

"Hi! How are you?" Meryll said, standing in the classroom to Gracie's surprise.

"Great! How are you?!" Gracie answered. "Oh my gosh, you're here!"

"Yeah! I'm here! I wanted to meet you!"

"You have really become an inspiration to me in everything I do," Gracie said. "I've been able to see you go above and beyond."

"Well, I'm so honored, my heavens," Meryll said. "Tell me more about you."

"I want to be people's voice, and I want to be the person who goes above and beyond for everybody else," Gracie answered.

In a classroom, Meryll had a few lessons to give Gracie.

"As you go through, you're going to want to find people who are going to help you, and you need to accept that help, and you need to pay it forward," Meryll said. "Just give somebody a little grace. That's the best way to be."

Like I told you, Gracie knows you have to find your mentors.

Found one.

"I'm gonna give you my phone number, and I want you to call me if you want to discuss anything," Meryll said. "If I can be any help to you, I'd love to be that for you."

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.