Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeRutherford County

Actions

Stones River National Battlefield to host Memorial Day events honoring fallen service members

Stones River National Battlefield.png
VIP Photographer Jane Powell
Volunteers place flags in Stones River National Cemetery.Image caption: Volunteers place flags in Stones River National Cemetery.
Stones River National Battlefield.png
Posted

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Stones River National Battlefield and Cemetery in Murfreesboro will hold a series of events from May 23-26 to honor Americans who died in military service, part of the nationwide America 250 observance.

The commemoration begins May 23 at 10 a.m. with a flag placement on more than 7,000 headstones. Scouting and youth groups are invited to participate but must register in advance by clicking here. Volunteers should arrive by 9:30 a.m. and carpool due to limited parking. Group leaders will check in near the cemetery's pedestrian entrance to receive flags and section assignments.

A Memorial Day ceremony is scheduled for May 24 at 1:30 p.m. at the national cemetery rostrum. Seating is limited, so guests are encouraged to bring chairs and shade.

On May 25, park staff will be available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to assist visitors and offer interpretive programs. Parking inside the cemetery will be restricted to those with accessibility needs; others should park at the visitor center and use the designated crosswalk on Old Nashville Highway. Guided cemetery walks begin at the visitor center flagpole at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The observance concludes on May 26. Officials remind visitors not to place coins on headstones, as they can damage the stones and pose hazards during mowing. Decorations other than fresh-cut flowers and Saturday's flags are prohibited.

The national battlefield's main entrance is at 1563 N. Thompson Lane in Murfreesboro. More information is available at nps.gov/stri or on Facebook at facebook.com/StonesRiverNPS.

This story was reported on-air and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

Neighbors transform Antioch Pike after deadly hit-and-run

Here’s a story offering a great example of how a common cause, and a little creativity, can “intersect” to improve quality of life. Our South Nashville reporter Patsy Montesinos shares how some neighbors decided to take action, following the tragic death of a 77-year-old in a hit-and-run along Antioch Pike earlier this year. See how they used “tactical urbanism” to make the area a little safer for all.

- Rhori Johnston

NewsChannel 5 is back on Xfinity for subscribers.