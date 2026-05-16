Stones River National Battlefield to host Memorial Day events honoring fallen service members

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Stones River National Battlefield and Cemetery in Murfreesboro will hold a series of events from May 23-26 to honor Americans who died in military service, part of the nationwide America 250 observance.
The commemoration begins May 23 at 10 a.m. with a flag placement on more than 7,000 headstones. Scouting and youth groups are invited to participate but must register in advance by clicking here. Volunteers should arrive by 9:30 a.m. and carpool due to limited parking. Group leaders will check in near the cemetery's pedestrian entrance to receive flags and section assignments.
A Memorial Day ceremony is scheduled for May 24 at 1:30 p.m. at the national cemetery rostrum. Seating is limited, so guests are encouraged to bring chairs and shade.
On May 25, park staff will be available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to assist visitors and offer interpretive programs. Parking inside the cemetery will be restricted to those with accessibility needs; others should park at the visitor center and use the designated crosswalk on Old Nashville Highway. Guided cemetery walks begin at the visitor center flagpole at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
The observance concludes on May 26. Officials remind visitors not to place coins on headstones, as they can damage the stones and pose hazards during mowing. Decorations other than fresh-cut flowers and Saturday's flags are prohibited.
The national battlefield's main entrance is at 1563 N. Thompson Lane in Murfreesboro. More information is available at nps.gov/stri or on Facebook at facebook.com/StonesRiverNPS.
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