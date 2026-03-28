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Tenn. child found safe in Alabama; parent in custody

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(Source: Raycom Media)
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LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 7-year-old child reported missing in a custodial interference case Friday has been found safe in Alabama, and the non-custodial parent is now in custody.

La Vergne Police said officers responded to a report of possible custodial interference and quickly obtained a felony warrant and issued an Endangered Child Alert.

Authorities said multiple law enforcement agencies worked together across state lines to locate the child, who was found unharmed.

Police said license plate reader technology helped investigators identify and track the vehicle involved, aiding in the search.

The child has since been placed with appropriate family members, and a referral was made to the Department of Children’s Services, according to officials.

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