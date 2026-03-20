Tenn. library director refuses board order to move children’s books

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The director of the Rutherford County Library System said she will not comply with a board order to relocate more than 100 children’s books, citing First Amendment concerns.

In an email sent Wednesday, Director Luanne James said she is “professionally and ethically bound to uphold the First Amendment,” adding that moving the books would violate the rights of county residents.

The library board voted 8-3 on March 16 to move 132 books — many with LGBTQIA+ themes — from the children’s section to the adult section.

The vote follows a months-long debate over library books that RCLS Board Chairman Cody York has described as promoting “gender confusion.”

James called the move “viewpoint discrimination” and said it did not follow the library system’s reconsideration policy. She said restricting access to materials in a public library infringes on the community’s right to information.

The dispute comes as libraries across Tennessee face increased scrutiny over children’s materials. In October 2025, Secretary of State Tre Hargett sent a letter to all 181 public libraries requesting an “immediate age-appropriateness review” of children’s sections.

Speaking on Inside Politics in January 2026, Hargett said he does not expect books to be removed and emphasized the review was not mandatory. He said his office was “just asking” libraries to participate and did not order or require compliance, even expressing surprise that Rutherford County temporarily closed libraries during the process.

The Rutherford County Library Alliance is backing James, calling the decision a stand for free speech after months of debate.

The library board is expected to revisit the issue at its next meeting on April 20.