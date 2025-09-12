Tennessee police sergeant saves infant during early morning emergency

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A member of the La Vergne Police Department is being credited with saving an infant’s life after responding to a 911 call early Friday morning.

Dispatchers received the call around 5 a.m. from a frantic mother pleading for help with her baby. Despite the chaos on the line, dispatchers were able to gather the address and send officers to the scene.

When the first responders arrived, Sgt. Woodard discovered the infant was not breathing. He quickly performed life-saving measures to open the child’s airway and monitored the baby until Rutherford County EMS crews arrived.

The child was taken to the hospital for further treatment. Officials say the outcome could have been much worse without the quick actions of both dispatchers and Sgt. Woodard.

