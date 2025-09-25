These La Vergne students will get real-world experience building a motorcycle

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — La Vergne students are getting real-world experience by building a motorcycle through a unique partnership that's teaching them valuable life skills.

The project is part of Northern Tool and Equipment's Tools for the Trades program, which gives students hands-on experience with actual trades work. The La Vergne students in the high school's career and technical education program are the third group to participate in this type of project since the program began in 2021.

Students will complete the motorcycle conversion, learning crucial skills that extend far beyond the classroom. The program offers opportunities that help prepare students for real-world situations and experiences.

"Well after high school, I plan to go to TCAT," said junior Ronan Garrison. "So it's a dual-enrollment class. And this is going to be a great thing to have on my resume. I mean this is something I can use for the rest of my life. It's tactics I can use for the rest of my life."

This finished motorcycle will actually get raced on a racetrack.

The program goes beyond traditional classroom learning, focusing on practical skills and collaboration. Students learn trades while also developing problem-solving abilities and teamwork skills through real projects rather than typical group assignments.

