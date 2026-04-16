Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeRutherford County

Actions

Three lanes closed on I-24 WB in Rutherford Co. due to multi-vehicle crash

Police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted

RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — I-24 WB in Rutherford County has three lanes closed due to a multi-vehicle crash near mile marker 67.6.

The left shoulder is blocked as well.

At this time, we have very limited information and will update as we learn more. Check the latest traffic conditions below.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

Checking in on Cole: Gallatin rallies around teen battling brain tumor with prayer vigil

Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.

- Carrie Sharp

Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.