Three lanes closed on I-24 WB in Rutherford Co. due to multi-vehicle crash

RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — I-24 WB in Rutherford County has three lanes closed due to a multi-vehicle crash near mile marker 67.6.

The left shoulder is blocked as well.

At this time, we have very limited information and will update as we learn more. Check the latest traffic conditions below.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.