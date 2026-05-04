Two loaded handguns recovered from vehicles attending Rutherford Co. proms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two loaded handguns were recovered from vehicles attending Rutherford County Schools' high school proms.

According to police, the handguns were found in a La Vergne High School student’s rental car attending the La Vergne High School prom Saturday and a vehicle attending Stewarts Creek’s High School prom April 25. Both were adults.

19-year-old Trevor Carter, the La Vergne High School student, was charged with possession of a weapon at a school function.

18-year-old Deangelo Davis, 18, who attended Stewarts Creek High School prom with a student date, was charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds and simple possession of marijuana.

School Resource Officer Beau Kohler was checking vehicles for alcohol when he saw an AR-15 pistol with two loaded magazines on the floorboard.

“I asked Trevor why he had the weapon and he told me it was for protection stating, ‘you never know when something could happen, someone could roll up on you anytime, when you're with your mother, anywhere,’ showing intent to be armed,” said Kohler. His mother confirmed she knew the weapon was inside the vehicle.

School Resource Officer Curtis Beane was also checking vehicles when he saw an open bottle of whiskey in the floorboard. Davis confirmed he drove the vehicle to the prom with an adult student.

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