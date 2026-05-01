Vote Monday night: Murfreesboro plans party if hometown singer Jordan McCullough makes American Idol Top 3

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro leaders are urging residents to vote Monday night to help hometown singer Jordan McCullough advance into the Top 3 on American Idol.

If McCullough earns enough votes during the May 4 live show, the city plans to host a community celebration Wednesday, May 6, in downtown Murfreesboro.

Plans include a parade around the downtown square at 4 p.m., followed by a free live concert featuring McCullough and his band at 6 p.m. in Downtown Murfreesboro Square. Organizers said local businesses will also be part of the celebration.

Voting is only open during the live broadcast and ends at the final commercial break. Fans can vote through American Idol’s social media platforms, on the show’s website or by texting 14 to 21523.

City officials said turnout — both in voting and at the event — will help show support for McCullough as he continues in the national competition.

Free parking will be available in city and county garages, though some roads will be closed for the parade and concert.

For full details on the parade route, parking, road closures and how to vote, visit the Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation website.