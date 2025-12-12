World War II veteran celebrates 101st birthday in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A World War II veteran from Murfreesboro celebrates his 101st birthday Friday, sharing stories that span more than a century and revealing his secrets to longevity.

John Carroll still maintains an impressive daily routine that includes waking up at 4 a.m. for exercise. He uses dumbbells and until recently, he would sit on his living room floor each morning to touch his toes.

"Hard work," he said. "And try to eat three meals a day. And exercise!"

Carroll served in World War II from 1943 to 1946, training on anti-aircraft guns. He spent time at Fort Bliss outside El Paso, Texas, before going to the Philippines.

"I reported to the draft board on August the 19th," Carroll said. "And we started training on a 90 millimeter anti-aircraft gun."

During his service, Carroll witnessed military upgrades to weaponry, transitioning from 90-millimeter to 120-millimeter anti-aircraft guns that fired 5-inch shells.

Even while stationed overseas, Carroll remained engaged to his fiancée, Jerry. The couple has now been married for 79 years.

"Well, 79 years right now. If we make it to April 18th next year, we'll hit 80!" Carroll said.

Carroll represents a living piece of American history as both a World War II veteran and centenarian who continues to embody the American Dream.

