Your Voice: Welcome to La Vergne pt. 1

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — La Vergne, Tennessee is a city of 41,000 people who are the salt of the Earth and driven to do their best.

According to the city's website, La Vergne is the 'fourth best place in the state of Tennessee for job seekers.'

The US Census Bureau reported that the city's employment rate sits at around 71%, which is significantly higher than the state's employment reported rate of 60%.

But in a recent blow to the local economy, Bridgestone, one of its largest employers, ceased operations earlier this summer, laying off hundreds of people.

We visited Veterans Memorial Park during our stop in La Vergne to talk directly with folks who live and work there.

We met Allen Wafer, who said he moved to La Vergne from Nashville more than a decade ago.

He told us the city's identity and issues have shifted in the 11 years he's lived there.

"It's more business coming in and out and it's growing with popularity of people and ethnic," Wafer said.

He said the city is often overlooked due to its proximity to Nashville and that it's time for growth and responsible development.

"I think La Vergne's ready for it," Wafer said. "I think they're ready to grow."

While more types of businesses have moved into the city, some folks, like La Vergne native Emari Wood, said opportunities for him to find a career are harder to come by, so he's relied on temp agencies to earn money.

"So, like, for somebody looking to meet rent before the end of the month, it's a very good thing, a very good option to have just off hand, to be able to go somewhere and find employment the next day," Wood said.

Wood said he'd prefer to stay in La Vergne but won't be able to if more jobs aren't readily available.

"I'm trying to turn my life around, I'm looking for those opportunities and I find them very few in between to find," Wood said.

Despite those challenges, Emari said he's proud of where he comes from and loves his community.

"We're amazing people and we're fit to get the job done," Wood said.

