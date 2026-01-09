Car crashes into Cordell Hull Lake; divers working at scene

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Divers are on the scene after a vehicle with at least one person inside crashed into Cordell Hull Lake in Smith County.
Sheriff Steve Hopper said the car ran off Lakeside Drive Thursday night and plunged into the lake near the Defeated Creek campground area. The vehicle is completely submerged, and the sheriff said he believes at least one person is deceased.
Rescue Squad divers, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management Agency crews are all responding to the scene. Divers are working to recover the body and attach cables to the vehicle so it can be pulled from the lake.
The area has been shut down to traffic as recovery efforts continue. No additional information has been released at this time.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
I always say storytelling is a team sport, and a key part of the NewsChannel 5 team is our photojournalists. They are nationally recognized for their talents, more importantly, they are also great people. Enjoy this peek behind the lens, get to know them, and see some of their most notable work of 2025!
- Carrie Sharp