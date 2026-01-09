Car crashes into Cordell Hull Lake; divers working at scene

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Divers are on the scene after a vehicle with at least one person inside crashed into Cordell Hull Lake in Smith County.

Sheriff Steve Hopper said the car ran off Lakeside Drive Thursday night and plunged into the lake near the Defeated Creek campground area. The vehicle is completely submerged, and the sheriff said he believes at least one person is deceased.

Rescue Squad divers, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management Agency crews are all responding to the scene. Divers are working to recover the body and attach cables to the vehicle so it can be pulled from the lake.

The area has been shut down to traffic as recovery efforts continue. No additional information has been released at this time.