Center Hill Dam road closure planned for May 27

LANCASTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — State Highway 141/96 across Center Hill Dam will close to all traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District.

Officials said the closure is tied to an ongoing project to replace spillway gates at the dam as part of upgrades to flood risk and water management infrastructure in the Cumberland River Basin.

“American Bridge Company will be preparing for the replacement of the third spillway gate by emplacing equipment on the downstream side of the dam,” project manager Greg Bishop said in the release. “This operation requires use of the crane on the lakeside barge to lift the equipment up and over the dam.”

During the equipment move, both lanes across the bridge will be closed. Once the work is complete, officials said the roadway will reopen to one lane of traffic.

Pedestrians also will not be allowed to cross the dam during the closure. Commuters are encouraged to plan alternate routes.

Anyone with questions about the closure can contact the Center Hill Lake Natural Resource Manager’s Office at 931-858-3125.