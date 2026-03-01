6 arrested over past 10 weeks in Sumner Co. child sex cases

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said six people have been arrested over the past 10 weeks on charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Those arrested include Barry Creque of Mt. Juliet, a registered sex offender with a 2018 Davidson County conviction, charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and held on a $1 million bond.

Nathan Hansen, extradited from California, faces charges of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and solicitation of a minor. His bond is set at $1.25 million.

Thomas Davie of Hendersonville is charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Kevin Preece of Goodlettsville is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and is held on a $1.15 million bond.

Aaron Fairchild of Gallatin faces charges of sexual activity with an animal and sexual exploitation of a minor. His bond is set at $1 million.

Eric Moore of Gallatin is charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and is being held on a $1.2 million bond.

“If you target the most vulnerable in our community, you can expect the full weight of this office to respond,” Sheriff Eric Craddock said. “We will not stop working until predators are identified, arrested, and brought to justice.”