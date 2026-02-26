Artful healing: Cancer patient in Tenn. uses watercolor paintings to bring comfort to hospital patients, staff

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A cancer patient in Gallatin is using watercolor paintings to bring comfort to nurses, patients, and the hospital chapel, a powerful reminder of the impact one person can have.

Steve Wheeler was undergoing cancer treatment when a small sketchbook and a set of watercolor paints brought some comfort, not just for him, but for the patients and nurses around him.

In August 2023, Wheeler's wife, Cindy, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Just two months later, he received his own cancer diagnosis.

"August of 2023, my wife Cindy was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and ironically, in October of that year, I was diagnosed with cancer," said Steve Wheeler.

While both were in treatment at Highpoint Health with Ascension St. Thomas in Gallatin, Wheeler was looking for a way to pass the time during radiation and chemotherapy visits.

"One of our good friends gave me a little sketchbook and a small thing of watercolor paints, and said, take these up there and do that," Wheeler said.

Wheeler has been an artist for years, and even has some of his works on display in galleries.

However, soon these paintings done in the hospital began to pile up — and he decided to start giving them away.

"I actually gave a couple of them to some of the nurses that were really good with us, and helped us a bunch," Wheeler said.

He began giving paintings to patients going through tough times as well.

"Tears sometimes, on both our parts probably," Wheeler said.

The hospital's chaplain, James Chapman, took notice after spotting Wheeler at work one day.

"Steve was sitting next to his wife and on a little tray table, he was painting," Chapman said.

Wheeler had been adding a Bible verse to the bottom of each painting — scripture his oncologist had shared with him.

"Our oncologist gave me a list of scriptures that related to healing," Wheeler said.

So, Chapman began passing the paintings along to patients he visited, too.

"A lot of joy that comes from receiving that, on the side of the patients or the family," Chapman said.

The response inspired Chapman to think bigger.

The walls of the hospital's chapel were a bit bare, and he asked Wheeler if he would be willing to create art that would remain there permanently.

"I found some scripture passages that tied along with the seasons and the seasons of life that we go through," Chapman said.

Four of Wheeler's paintings, paired with scripture passages, now hang in the chapel.

They depict a church in four different seasons and four different times of the day.

Wheeler said he is sharing his story in hopes of inspiring others to do the same.

"I'd love to inspire some other artists and craftsmen, artisans and people that that can do stuff like that," Wheeler said.

Wheeler said his cancer battle is over, but his wife is still in the fight.

He is continuing to paint watercolors to give out to people receiving medical care at the hospital.

Click here for more information on the paintings he's giving to hospital patients.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

