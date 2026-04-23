Beech High School students get free ice cream as officials work to fix AC system

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Beech High School students will continue with virtual learning on Friday and expect to be back in the classroom Monday.

The air conditioning broke during an ice storm in late January, but it only started to cause concerns about heat when days got hotter. School officials said the two new units are finally kicking in, and both will be fully functioning by Monday.

Beech High School junior Landon Payne said the past couple of weeks inside the classroom have not been exactly comfortable, leading to hot classrooms, half days, and students trying to focus.

"Some hallways are definitely a little warmer than others," Payne said. "Yeah, definitely, I’d say the past week it’s been a little toastier than usual."

To help beat the heat, staff and students received a cooler fix. A Sumner County School Board member scooped ice cream for students as a small way to give back.

"I thought, 'Ice cream,'" Wade Evans said. "So today I’m scooping ice cream."

"Something nice for the kids, the students, and also the staff that have had to deal with the heat," he said.

For staff who worked through the heat and students who had to study in it, cooler classrooms and cold cones finally gave them a break.

"We got free ice cream. Love it," Payne said. "Who doesn’t like free ice cream?"

Have you or your student been impacted by the broken air conditioning at Beech High School? Watch the video above to see how the community is coming together, and share your thoughts or concerns with us by emailing kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com.

In this article, we used artificial intelligence to help us convert a video news report originally written by Kim Rafferty. When using this tool, both Kim and the NewsChannel 5 editorial team verified all the facts in the article to make sure it is fair and accurate before we published it. We care about your trust in us and where you get your news, and using this tool allows us to convert our news coverage into different formats so we can quickly reach you where you like to consume information. It also lets our journalists spend more time looking into your story ideas, listening to you and digging into the stories that matter.