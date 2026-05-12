Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeSumner County

Actions

CEMC: Planned outage to affect 185 Cottontown customers

CEMC_planned outage
Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation
CEMC_planned outage
Posted
and last updated

COTTONTOWN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation announced a planned power outage for part of the Cottontown area on Tuesday morning while crews complete electric line work.

The outage is scheduled for May 13 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and will affect about 185 members, according to the utility company.

Cumberland Electric said crews will be relocating and adding electric lines during the outage.

The outage will affect the following locations:

  • Pee Dee Branch Road
  • Shun Pike
  • Arnetty Drive
  • Fern Valley Road

Officials said impacted customers have already been notified.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and thank you for your patience while we work,” Cumberland Electric said in a social media post.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

South Nashville entrepreneur overcomes hardships and reunites with NC5 mentor

You never know what impact you can have on others — Patsy Montesinos brings us that reminder with a story featuring some very familiar faces. Enjoy this story and go vote for Shante!

- Carrie Sharp

Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.