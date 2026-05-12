CEMC: Planned outage to affect 185 Cottontown customers

COTTONTOWN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation announced a planned power outage for part of the Cottontown area on Tuesday morning while crews complete electric line work.
The outage is scheduled for May 13 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and will affect about 185 members, according to the utility company.
Cumberland Electric said crews will be relocating and adding electric lines during the outage.
The outage will affect the following locations:
- Pee Dee Branch Road
- Shun Pike
- Arnetty Drive
- Fern Valley Road
Officials said impacted customers have already been notified.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and thank you for your patience while we work,” Cumberland Electric said in a social media post.
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You never know what impact you can have on others — Patsy Montesinos brings us that reminder with a story featuring some very familiar faces. Enjoy this story and go vote for Shante!
- Carrie Sharp