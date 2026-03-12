Checking in on Cole: Gallatin rallies around teen battling brain tumor with prayer vigil

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Gallatin teenager, who once donated bone marrow to his sister while she battled leukemia, continues to fight his brain tumor.

Cole Harris starred in Station Camp High School's performance of The Wedding Singer last April.

"When we started working on the show, I was like three weeks out of having my brain tumor removed," Harris said in April of 2025.

For more than a year, Harris has continued battling the tumor. Surgeries have affected movement on his right side, as well as his speech.

"Movement with the right leg, right arm and speech, because of the part of the brain that's all been affected," said Frankie Harris, Cole's dad. "We've kind of been recovering slowly."

This week, he told me he has more energy. Other weeks have been harder.

"It's been more — hard. I wouldn't get out of bed," Cole said.

Frankie said a recent MRI brought difficult news.

"March 4th, we did a follow up MRI, and that did not look good," he said. "So our prognosis at that point is not great."

This week, the community filled the family's church in Gallatin for a prayer vigil — no show, no stage, no script — just an outpouring of support for Cole and his family.

"It was kind of overwhelming," Frankie said. "It was a lot. It was so much love, so many people. We had friends, family, strangers."

The turnout was a testament to how many lives Cole has touched. Even amid the difficult news, the Harris family is holding onto optimism.

"We've had ups and downs over the last year and we're looking at this like this is another down and we'll get back up and keep going," Frankie said.

That spirit was on full display when Cole was performing last year — a reflection of a young man who has always given everything he has.

"You're putting your whole heart into something," Cole said in 2025. "And once you see the product that you get, out of putting your heart into something, it's so much more fulfilling and wonderful."

His family's message to the community is simple.

"I mostly hope that people will hear his story and pray for him," Frankie said. "That's really what I personally and mom want for him — are more prayers. We believe in prayer and the power of it."

The vigil drew in family, friends, and even people they didn't know. One woman saw our mention of the vigil Monday morning on NewsChannel 5 and felt called to attend. She stood up and told the family she didn't know them — but she brought her son, who had also been diagnosed with a brain tumor several years ago. Monday night, he stood beside her to remind the Harris family to keep the faith.

The family is searching across the country for any additional treatment options that may be available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.