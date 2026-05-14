Controlled gas flaring underway in Hendersonville through May 18

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Residents near Stop 30 Road and Drakes Creek may notice large flames visible above the tree line this week as Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas conduct pipeline maintenance work in the area.
According to the City of Hendersonville, the project involves “open flaring,” a controlled process used to burn off natural gas vapors during maintenance operations.
City officials said the work is expected to continue intermittently through Monday, May 18. Officials emphasized the flaring is planned and monitored, with safety personnel on site during the operation.
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