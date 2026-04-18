Former Tenn. restaurant manager gets 46 years for abusing teen

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Sumner County judge sentenced a former Portland restaurant manager to 46 years in prison Friday for grooming, exploiting and sexually abusing a 16-year-old job applicant.
District Attorney Thomas Dean said 43-year-old Landin Justin Long was sentenced after a jury convicted him in February.
Jurors found Long guilty of statutory rape by an authority figure, two counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Prosecutors said Long used his position as a restaurant manager to target the teen victim.
Long will remain in prison under the sentence imposed by the court.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png
Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png
Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png
Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png
Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png
Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp