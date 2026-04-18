Former Tenn. restaurant manager gets 46 years for abusing teen

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Sumner County judge sentenced a former Portland restaurant manager to 46 years in prison Friday for grooming, exploiting and sexually abusing a 16-year-old job applicant.

District Attorney Thomas Dean said 43-year-old Landin Justin Long was sentenced after a jury convicted him in February.

Jurors found Long guilty of statutory rape by an authority figure, two counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Prosecutors said Long used his position as a restaurant manager to target the teen victim.

Long will remain in prison under the sentence imposed by the court.