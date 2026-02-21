Foxland Harbor Marina project scrapped after years of planning in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The shoreline of a quiet cove on Old Hickory Lake will remain unchanged after developers announced they're abandoning plans for a major marina project that had been in the works for over a decade.

Foxland Harbor Marina announced last week it would no longer pursue development in Gallatin, saying it "could not achieve a workable plan" for the growing city. The decision ends years of planning for what was envisioned as a waterfront destination for boaters, families and neighbors.

"We were even being promised it 10, 11 years ago, and then about a year and a half ago they started talking about it again and I was so excited for it to come," Natalie Downs said.

The project would have included over 200 boat slips, over 100 living units, restaurants and retail space. The Army Corps of Engineers, which controls part of the shoreline, had approved plans after an environmental assessment found there wouldn't be any significant impact. The city of Gallatin approved the project in October.

However, the development faced opposition from residents concerned about traffic, environmental impact and water depth in the cove.

Deborah Maggard with Friends of Old Hickory Lake worked with nearby residents to fight the development. She said the opposition shows that citizen advocacy can make a difference.

"Citizens have a right to talk to their elected officials and this shows speaking up makes a difference," Maggard said. "The project was just oversized for the amount of land available."

Even Gallatin's mayor expressed surprise at the sudden change in direction.

"I don't have an answer as to why the decision was made to cease the pursuit of it," the mayor said. "There's a lot of risk in making a very large investment and what may seem like a good direction one day can change after further consideration. It's business and ultimately the property owners decided this was not the right path."

For residents like Downs, the news brings mixed emotions. While disappointed about losing potential amenities, she remains hopeful for future development.

"I was really hoping for a restaurant on the water somewhere you could bring your family, watch the boats come in and just enjoy being here together," Downs said.

For now, the cove remains calm, familiar and unchanged from when Downs first discovered it.

