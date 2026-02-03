Free chili meal brings Hendersonville community together after power outages

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A warm bowl of chili and even warmer hearts brought Hendersonville residents together Sunday afternoon as the community rallied to support neighbors and utility crews working to restore power after days of outages.

Elevate50 Hendersonville hosted the free community meal from 2 to 4 p.m. at 197 Imperial Blvd, serving hearty chili topped with cheese and sour cream alongside cornbread and fresh toppings. Live music by Georgia Owen Music provided entertainment as neighbors lined up to share a meal and show appreciation for the crews working tirelessly to restore electricity.

Heisman Roofing & Construction LLC sponsored the event under their motto "Excellence with Integrity."

The gathering offered more than just food during the ongoing power restoration efforts. It provided a chance for residents to connect with one another and support local businesses that stepped up to help during challenging times.

The collaboration between Elevate50 Hendersonville, Heisman Roofing & Construction, and local volunteers demonstrated how community resilience builds one bowl at a time. The musical backdrop added a festive touch, transforming a relief effort into a genuine community gathering.

Organizers hope the event becomes a recurring reminder of Hendersonville's neighborhood strength, showcasing generous volunteers, local businesses, and residents who come together during times of need. Those who missed Sunday's meal should stay tuned for future community events and volunteer opportunities.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.