From Cabinet to Cash: That old Pyrex in your kitchen could be worth a small fortune

That’s why I wanted to let you know that some old things in your house may be worth way more than you might think, and selling them could put a decent chunk of change in your pocket.

According to leaders with the Goodlettsville Antique Mall, vintage Pyrex that’s in good shape is all the rage now.

“People will come in and spend $1,000 for three or four pieces and not even bat an eye, which has flabbergasted all of us,” said Kelly Childers, an employee and vendor with Goodlettsville Antique Mall.

What's the appeal?

Well, a heaping helping of nostalgia plays a part.

"I remember those in my grandmother's fridge," Childers said.

If you’ve got old Pyrex in your cabinet and want to find out how much it’s worth, Childers said one of the best ways to find out is to use the Google Lens feature on your smartphone.

When you take a picture of your Pyrex, Google will show information about your dish and show ads for similar items for sale.

Childers said you can then list your items on sites Ebay, Facebook Marketplace, or take them to an antique mall for consignment.

However, she said, make sure to compare the prices people get for a sale, not just the asking price, to get an accurate value.

Beyond the kitchen, mid-century modern furniture is another big seller right now.

So if you've got some of that at home, it could be worth quite a bit.

Vendor Brian Racine said the mid-century modern furniture in his booth sells within a month.

“I think the appeal is the mid-century modern is more of a sleek line. It's very minimalist. Most of the construction today, it’s open spaces, a lot of glass, a lot of windows, a lot of straight lines. So this furniture fits well in that modern home,” Racine said.

According to Childers, if you do have Pyrex dishes that you think might be worth something, don't put them in the dishwasher.

In addition to looking around online, she suggests popping by an antique store to do some window shopping to find out what items from your home may be worth.

Another top-selling item right now is furniture that's made in Tennessee.

