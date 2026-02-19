Gallatin flooding project aims to help veterans home and traffic safety

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A long-awaited flooding solution is coming to a Gallatin veterans home that has struggled with water damage for years during heavy rainfall.

The American Legion Post 17 veterans home on South Water Avenue has repeatedly faced flooding issues when storm water pools behind the facility due to outdated drainage systems. Water has filled crawl spaces and sometimes entered the homes of the approximately 28 veterans who live in the converted motel.

"So with the flood water it would come down off bales avenue and out of that watershed but it would pond behind the veterans home due to inadequate storm drainage," said Jake Wilson, Gallatin's assistant city engineer.

A new $500,000 project funded by Sumner County will reroute runoff from Bales Street down Woods Ferry Road and into a city-owned retention pond designed to handle excess water.

"So what this will allow us to do is to capture that storm water and move it around the property so that way it doesn't just sit there and cause flood damage," Wilson said.

The project includes additional improvements beyond flood mitigation. Plans call for relocating the Woods Ferry and South Water intersection by creating an extension to Hale Avenue that crosses the existing Woods Ferry Road. This change will eliminate what officials describe as an awkward intersection.

For the veterans living in the facility, the improvements represent a fix that's long overdue after years of flooding concerns.

Construction bids open Friday, and the project could be completed by the end of the year. Drivers should expect some delays in the area once construction begins.

