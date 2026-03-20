Gallatin High School teacher charged with sexual battery involving student

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Gallatin High School teacher has been arrested following an investigation into alleged inappropriate contact with a student, according to a joint statement from Sumner County Schools and the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said an administrator notified the school resource officer Thursday morning after receiving a report from a student. The sheriff’s office launched an investigation that led to the arrest of Jamie Owens, a criminal justice teacher at the school.

Owens has been charged with sexual battery by an authority figure, false imprisonment and simple assault. He has been taken into custody and suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case.

Sheriff Eric Craddock said the situation was addressed “immediately and thoroughly” and emphasized that such conduct will not be tolerated.

Sumner County Schools Superintendent Scott Langford said student safety remains the district’s top priority and that officials will continue working with law enforcement throughout the investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with additional information to contact the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.