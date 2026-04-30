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Gallatin police arrest man accused of sexually abusing juvenile

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WTVF
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Posted

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Gallatin man is facing multiple charges following an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse involving a juvenile, according to police.

Allen Baggett
Allen Baggett

The Gallatin Police Department said it received a complaint in March 2026 alleging Allen Baggett may have been sexually abusing a juvenile.

During the investigation, police said evidence was developed and warrants were obtained charging Baggett with six counts of aggravated sexual battery and six counts of solicitation of a minor.

Baggett was located and taken into custody April 24, police said.

The department is asking anyone who may have been in contact with Baggett, or who has information or concerns related to the case, to come forward.

Anyone with information about this or related incidents is encouraged to contact Gallatin police at 615-452-1313.

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