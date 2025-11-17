Goodlettsville is crafting a new brand — and needs your input

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Goodlettsville is asking residents to help shape its new identity as the city embarks on a rebranding effort.

City leaders are hosting a public workshop Tuesday night to gather community input on how people see Goodlettsville, with the goal of developing a new brand that could include updated logos and overall aesthetics.

"A strong brand helps attract businesses, it helps support local entrepreneurs. It helps boost tourism, and it helps the community to promote civic pride," said Kimberly Lynn, Goodlettsville's tourism director.

The listening and learning workshop will take place at Goodlettsville City Hall at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

As one of many activities, attendees will rotate through different interactive stations where they can share their thoughts about the city.

The information will be gathered by consultants and will help develop creative elements for the new brand, including potential logos and visual identity.

"What's the flavor? What do they see? What do people love about Goodlettsville?" Lynn said, describing some of the questions participants will explore.

I visited Moss Wright Park on Sunday to ask residents and visitors how they might describe their city.

When asked about colors that represent Goodlettsville, responses varied from green to the golden brown of fall foliage.

"Probably green," said Julio, a resident of Goodlettsville.

"Definitely the fall golden brown, especially around this time of year," said James Boyd, who grew up in Goodlettsville and now lives in Greenbrier.

Residents also shared sensory associations with their city.

"The smell of the trees," James said when asked about scents he associates with Goodlettsville.

"Fresh linen, just the nature of just like if you hang your clothes out and you get that freshness," said Rebecca Dohrn, a Hendersonville resident, who spends lots of time in Goodlettsville.

I also asked folks to describe Goodlettsville in a few words.

"Definitely homey, that would be one, and then just history too. I mean, it's an older city,” Boyd said.

Potential city slogans emerged from conversations I had.

“Come with open arms,” Dohrn said.

"I mean, it's the cliche and everybody says it, but everybody wants to put the good on Goodlettsville," Boyd said.

The rebranding effort is funded through a grant from the Tennessee Department of Tourism Development.

The public workshop is free and open to all community members interested in contributing to the city's new identity.

