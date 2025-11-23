Habitat for Humanity unveils pocket neighborhood designed around community and green space

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — For many people, owning a home is a dream that's becoming harder to turn into reality.

However, a new housing development in Gallatin aims to make home ownership more accessible through an innovative approach.

Habitat for Humanity of Sumner County is planning the county's first "pocket neighborhood" – a unique housing development that maximizes space while fostering community connections.

According to Kate Ritchie with Habitat for Humanity of Sumner County, the planned development, called The Hudson, will feature six homes of varying sizes on about two-thirds of an acre.

What sets it apart is its design philosophy.

"Pocket neighborhoods are designed around a shared green space, and they all have front porches that are designed facing the green space so that neighbors can talk to each other and create a little small community here," said Kate Ritchie, CEO for Habitat for Humanity of Sumner County.

"This is unique because we're taking a smaller, unused lot that has just been sitting here for years, and we're reimagining it to bring more affordable housing here to Sumner County," Ritchie said.

The neighborhood will feature homes with one, two or three bedrooms that are energy efficient.

The impact of Habitat for Humanity's work is already visible in Sumner County at Pafford Place, where residents are experiencing the benefits of home ownership, and construction is just wrapping up.

Sara Johnson went through the Habitat for Humanity program and moved into her home there in 2024.

The experience was transformative for her family.

"It was a lot of excitement. It was a lot of emotions rolled into one," Johnson said. "Even before we moved in, my children were able to see and claim their own rooms,” said Sara Johnson.

Johnson credits her faith for making home ownership possible.

“God makes a way,” Johnson said.

The process took a couple of years and required around 200 hours of sweat equity in the build, plus classes and other requirements.

For Johnson, it represents a chance to create generational wealth for her family.

"It is a wonderful and powerful feeling," she said.

Applications for The Hudson are set to open next fall, click here for more information about the neighborhood.

Click here for more information about Habitat for Humanity of Sumner County.

This story was reported on-air by Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Coles verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

