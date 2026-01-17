Hendersonville considers impact fees on new homes to fund infrastructure as city grows

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hendersonville is experiencing rapid growth, and city leaders are looking for new ways to fund the infrastructure needed to support an expanding population.

Mayor James Clary is proposing impact fees on new residential construction to help pay for improvements to roads, parks and city services.

"Impact fees on new residences are important because it's the new residents that are causing the need for improved infrastructure in transportation and parks," Clary said.

The proposed one-time fees would be $3,500 for single-family homes and $2,500 for new high-density units like apartments.

Developers would be responsible for paying most of these fees, though the costs could potentially be passed on to new homeowners or renters through higher home prices or rent.

Kerry Muse, who enjoys Memorial Park in Hendersonville with her son Ashton, has witnessed the city's transformation firsthand.

"They know that this is a place that a lot of people are going to want to live and houses and apartments are coming up everywhere," Muse said.

Commercial developments would be exempt from the impact fees for now because they already generate significant tax revenue for the city.

"It didn't make sense to go after a couple hundred thousand dollar and lose a couple million every year," Clary said.

The fees still require final approval from the city council. If passed, they would only apply to new construction moving forward.

