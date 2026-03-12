Hendersonville continues storm limb pickup after Winter Storm Fern

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Crews in Hendersonville are continuing to collect tree limb debris left behind by Winter Storm Fern, with city leaders urging residents to place storm debris at the curb as cleanup continues.

According to the City of Hendersonville, crews have already collected about 100,000 cubic yards of vegetation since the storm.

Contracted debris crews are expected to remain in the city through mid-March, after which city crews will continue limb collection in neighborhoods that still have debris.

Officials said some areas may not have been serviced by the contractor because their large claw trucks cannot safely operate on certain streets. In those cases, smaller city vehicles will handle the pickup, though the work may take longer because crews must make more frequent trips to unload debris.

The city also noted that some homes may have been unintentionally skipped or missed when trucks reached capacity. Crews plan to return to those areas in the coming weeks.

What residents should know

Place tree limbs at the curb as soon as possible

Only vegetation will be collected — no scrap lumber or other debris

Mixed piles cannot be picked up because the limbs are processed into mulch

Residents can track collection routes and see which streets are currently being serviced on the city’s website.

More information and the cleanup route map can be found here.