Hendersonville installs pet microchip scanner at Memorial Park

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Major is just a puppy with a big personality. But for his family, keeping him safe is a full time job.

"He's an absolute menace but we love him to pieces. He isn't chipped yet so we've been careful," owner Caitlin Klein said.

To help pet owners like Klein, Hendersonville Parks and Rec Director Andy Gilley installed a new scanner at Memorial Park after someone suggested the idea.

With lost pets and abandoned animals on the rise, they wanted a way for the community to help reconnect animals with their owners quickly. The scanner works with microchipped pets and a scan can show the dog's unique number that links back to it's registration and owner's contact information.

"You can scan the QR code on the sign, type in the number from the chip and it can connect you to the owners. If the pet isn't registered, there's info for the humane society or local lost pet Facebook group," said Gilley.

From playtime to public safety, Hendersonville wants to help owners and pets stay connected. For Caitlin Klein, it's more than just a scanner. It's a sign that the city listens.

"I appreciate and admire the fact that a concern was brought forth, an idea was shared and the city stepped up with a solution," said Klein. "They didn't just brush it aside. They listened, acted quickly and made a difference."